India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Radhika Madan to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”

The new season of India's Got Talent has begun. The show has got a thumbs up from the fans and is doing well. As per sources, Radhika Madan will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”
Radhika

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talents on the show not only shock and amuse the judges, but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

The show has returned with Season 10, and has gone on-air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their position as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

This season, the show has broken all the records and especially a few contestants who had come for the auditions have created multiple Guinness World Records.

As per sources, Radhika Madan will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming movie “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”. 

She would be having some fun segments with the judges, host and contestants.

Radhika would be shocked with the kind of performance and talent that the show would have and would be left stumped.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 21:01

