On India's Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty compliments Zero Degree, saying, “You guys are entertainer number 1”

Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI : Get ready for a blockbuster weekend as Sony Entertainment Television's popular talent reality show, India's Got Talent, promises top notch entertainment. This Saturday’s episode, titled ‘Mass Mania’, will welcome Tollywood’s superstar Ravi Teja, along with Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon, who will be promoting their upcoming film, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 

Leaving the special guests awestruck, especially Ravi Teja, will be Mumbai’s dynamic dancing group, ‘Zero Degree’ and their dhamakedar act. The group will be seen performing an interactive dance act on '1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor' from the movie 'Chennai Express' wherein they gave 6 dance options to the judges and the group had to dance based on the option picked by the judges. 

In awe of their performance, Judge Badshah will praise them, saying, " I don’t think I have ever seen such an interactive performance before. This is genius to another level. You are a diamond of the India's Got Talent crown. You guys are so lovable."

Adding to the compliments, Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra will share," You should change your name from Zero Degree to Hero Degree. You guys are entertainer number 1. You guys prepared 6 acts instead of one, which is very difficult. Hats off to you guys. Aapko mera Hunnar Salam."

Superstar Ravi Teja, impressed with their performance, will share, "Superb dance! Nidhi, you are very good with your facial expressions. Everyone was extraordinary."

Nidhi will further take this opportunity to share that her grandmother is a big fan of Ravi Teja and has come specially to meet him. Overwhelmed with the love and respect, Ravi Teja will go on stage to groove along with Nidhi's Daadi, doing the iconic 'chinta ta chita chita' step. But the entertainment doesn't stop here as the Zero-degree crew and the Tiger Nageswara Rao cast will be seen performing together to 'Vaathi Coming', making this episode a ‘mass entertainer’.

Tune in to India’s Got Talent this Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

