'In an industry first, COLORS raises the bar of entertainment by flagging off Dance Deewane with a grand carnival on a ship!'

MUMBAI: COLORS’ Dance Deewane is back to celebrate the art of dance and honor the true passion for all age groups. This time the show is going to be extremely dhamakedar and the channel has already launched the edition with a big bang! For the very first time, a launch was planned not just with a spectacular view on a ship but with some mind-blowing performances by the judges, the host, and the contestants which culminated in a carnival. And with the captivating beauty of a sundowner, surrounded by the carnival glitter and an evening oozing with entertainment, COLORS has definitely raised the bar!

Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and host Raghav Juyal put up a spectacular performance as they shook a leg on some upbeat numbers with some very promising contestants and set the stage for the launch of Dance Deewane.

Talking about the launch, Madhuri Dixit said, “I am happy to be a part of such a grand celebration, and there could not have been a better occasion to launch a show that celebrates dance in such a spectacular and entertaining manner!. From our new judge in the panel, Dharmesh to Raghav joining in as a host, we are all dancers here this time because Dance Deewane is a platform that truly celebrates the passion for dance. I am amazed to see how kids as young as six are dancing so well. I also love the fact that the third-generation contestants are such great performers!"

Dance Deewane will premiere on 27th February and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on COLORS