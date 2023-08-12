Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:33
Soniya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered its next phase and has gone a little close to its weekend ka vaar which is expected to be filled with immense drama and excitement. However former Bigg Boss contestant Soniya Bansal who became the recent talk of the town with the news of the latter being a part of Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard entry started making rounds. 

Seems like the former contestants from previous seasons. Do want to see more of Soniya Bansal in the show. Sharing his views Manu Punjabi tweeted, “Biggboss Soniya Bansal Ko Lao she is having a lot of potential content Bhar Bhar Ke milega”, while Thakare said, “I think Soniya Bansal should get one more chance to enter the bigg boss house.”

Soniya previously got eliminated from the show by fellow contestants she’s been in cahoots for entering the show as wild. However we haven’t received any official confirmation on the same. Was recently getting spotted in the city Soniya Bansal’s sister, Aayra was in sharing a point of you on the show. She also stated that, “my sister will be a game changer if she re-enters  the show”

