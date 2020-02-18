Inside deets on The Kapil Sharma Tour

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma show is a Hindi stand-up comedy sitcom that airs on Sony TV. Kapil Sharma show is a chat show and presents sketch comedy to the audiences. The series format is largely identical to that of Comedy Nights With Kapil. The Kapil Sharma Show revolves around Kapil Sharma and his comedian teams including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar, who play the residents of the Shantivan non cooperative society. Famous personalities appear to promote their movies, as the show has a large audience.

Kapil has decided on a tour to different countries to interact with foreign audiences. The Kapil Sharma Tour will include London, New Jersey, Atlanta, Australia, and New York.

