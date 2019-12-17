Inside Edge 2: Guess who all are keen to attend the IPL auction 2020 on 19th Dec?

MUMBAI: As the cricket fever is going on in India now everybody will be set for the IPL fever as well. The IPL auction will take place soon as this year's tournament will take place early next year.

Interestingly, the plot of Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge 2 is also similar to IPL tournaments. Ever since Inside Edge 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has gained a lot of appreciation among the audience.

Now we hear that the Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi who has important roles in Inside Edge 2 are most likely to attend the IPL auctions 2020 happening on 19th Dec.

If rumours are to be taken into consideration, it will be exciting to see Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi be a part of this auctions.

The first season of Inside Edge had received a great response from the audiences and living up to the audience's expectations season 2 is already killing it.

Joining the lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.

The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment and it streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.