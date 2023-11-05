INSPIRING! Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat is a TRUE GENTLEMAN, here’s proof

The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered the show.

Recently, Shraddha’s foot was injured and she was seen sporting a cast on her leg. She was having trouble walking. Last night, she took some time to spend with friends Paras, Baseer and Anjum who are also her co-stars.

Later, while leaving, Paras helped her walk and seeing this, his fans were very impressed by his chivalrous gesture.

Check out:

Paras was previously seen in Anupama as Samar and after his termination from the show, he was seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 and now in Kundali Bhagya. He also recently bought a BMW car and it is safe to say that it is just the beginning of Paras Kalnawat on the road of success.

What did you think of this gesture by Paras?

Do let us know in the comments below!

