Intense Dance Battles to decide Best Barah (12) on India’s Best Dancer!

MUMBAI: Staying true to its promise, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest dance reality show India’s Best Dancer showcased some of the best talent from across the country who made it difficult for the judges to decide who moves to the next round. If you thought it was tough for the contestants to showcases some of their best moves in 90 seconds, brace yourself for the upcoming episodes. This weekend will see the biggest and the most toughest dance battle on television. The competition not only intensifies, but gives the audience a visual treat! Through these dance battles, the show will get its Best Barah – the 12 dancers who will go ahead and compete against each other for the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer!

What is this battle you ask? The contestants who have been selected in the auditions, will be paired in duos and trios. While the contestants will perform a solo act, they will have to come together for a dance off basis which the judges or the E.N.T specialists – Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will meticulously handpick the Top 12 contestants who will move ahead in the competition. Looking at the talent currently, it is going to be a tough task for the judges to select only the best 12.

While Vishnu a chowmein vendor from Punjab impressed the judges with his Krumping style, Sonal from Mumbai was called as the Krumping Queen by Terence looking at her expressive and highly energetic moves. Who will the judges pick between these two Krumpers? While Rutuja from Pune wants to dignify Lavni as a dance form, Sadhwi from Tripura wants to give exposure to our rich classical dance form and Sanjana from Mumbai has mastered the art of Belly dancing. When these three feisty ladies will come face to face in a dance battle, the stage will surely be set on fire! While 19 year old Himanshi who has fought all odds and come to Mumbai all by herself to prove to her father that she has it in her to pursue a career in dancing, Aman who thought that reality shows take monies from contestants to move forward was proved wrong when he auditioned for India’s Best Dancer. Both have a dream to fulfill – but who will make the cut? Just like these, all the other selected contestants will be paired with each other and will have to prove their mettle to be selected in the Best Barah!

A source close to the show revealed,” The talent looks very promising and the contestants are preparing day in and day out to move ahead with their journey in the show. Dance off or the dance battle is one of the element in the show which makes the show unique and one of a kind on the Indian Television. Till now, dance battles have always happened underground and now its time to showcase this interesting phase to the audience! We are all waiting to know the Top 12 contestants and it isn’t going to be easy for the judges… to literally choose from amongst the best.”

The show is hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the upcoming weekend will see the battle amongst the contestants to be selected in the Best Barah.

Watch Mega Auditions – Dance Battle this Saturday and Sunday (14th and 15th March), 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!