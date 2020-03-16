Interesting! After Krushna Abhishek's public apology to superstar Govinda, the latter shoots for Maniesh Paul's show

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the entertainment-based show, he is seen playing different iconic characters on stage and making the audience, as well as guests, laugh out loud. The actor recently opened up on his personal life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident

The infamous rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for ages. Opening up about the same for the first time ever on a public platform, Krushna Abhishek bared his soul and expressed his love for Govinda in the last episode of Maniesh's podcast.

Spreading like a wildfire, the video instantly turned a rage across the internet, offering a step towards closure to a long tiff. Piquing the curiosity of the audience, Maniesh Paul was clicked with Govinda on Thursday at his office for the shoot of his podcast, leaving everyone wondering about the senior actor's response to his nephew.

Maniesh Paul has welcomed on his show guests like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli, and the face behind the viral sensation Chand Baliya, amongst many others.

Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus (2013), which received a lot of appreciation. Subsequently, he started his career as a television host and presenter, and gained recognition after hosting Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, and later also appeared in the stand-up comedy series Comedy Circus. He also hosted Dance India Dance Li'l Masters on Zee TV among others.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Explosive! Pallavi blames Prachi for Ranbir's condition

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI