Interesting! After Krushna Abhishek's public apology to superstar Govinda, the latter shoots for Maniesh Paul's show

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the entertainment-based show, he is seen playing different iconic characters on stage and making the audience, as well as guests, laugh out loud.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 23:14
Interesting! After Krushna Abhishek's public apology to superstar Govinda, the latter shoots for Maniesh Paul's show

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the entertainment-based show, he is seen playing different iconic characters on stage and making the audience, as well as guests, laugh out loud. The actor recently opened up on his personal life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident

The infamous rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for ages. Opening up about the same for the first time ever on a public platform, Krushna Abhishek bared his soul and expressed his love for Govinda in the last episode of Maniesh's podcast.
Spreading like a wildfire, the video instantly turned a rage across the internet, offering a step towards closure to a long tiff. Piquing the curiosity of the audience, Maniesh Paul was clicked with Govinda on Thursday at his office for the shoot of his podcast, leaving everyone wondering about the senior actor's response to his nephew.

Maniesh Paul has welcomed on his show guests like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli, and the face behind the viral sensation Chand Baliya, amongst many others.

Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus (2013), which received a lot of appreciation. Subsequently, he started his career as a television host and presenter, and gained recognition after hosting Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, and later also appeared in the stand-up comedy series Comedy Circus. He also hosted Dance India Dance Li'l Masters on Zee TV among others.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Explosive! Pallavi blames Prachi for Ranbir's condition

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Krushna Abhishek Superstar Govinda Maniesh Paul TV news podcast Actors Bollywood Entertainment Bharti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 23:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! The first look of Kanika Kapoor’s wedding is out and she looks absolutely stunning!
MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is finally hitched and the first pictures and videos of her wedding are out. She got married...
OMG! When Kangana Ranaut accused Aditya Chopra of threatening her
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has hit the big screens. The film has been delayed multiple times, but finally,...
Shocking! Himanshu Malik was once told to have an affair for this reason
MUMBAI: Himanshu Malik began his career in music videos; the most notable among them was Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen...
Interesting! After Krushna Abhishek's public apology to superstar Govinda, the latter shoots for Maniesh Paul's show
MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also...
Huge update! Tej Sapru steps into Sudesh Berry's shoes in Harphoul Mohini
MUMBAI: It’s still a few weeks to go by for Harphoul Mohini, featuring Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, and Amal Sehrawat,...
Exclusive! Suhani Vyas roped in for ‘Pushpa Impossible’
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! The first look of Kanika Kapoor’s wedding is out and she looks absolutely stunning!
Congratulations! The first look of Kanika Kapoor’s wedding is out and she looks absolutely stunning!
Latest Video