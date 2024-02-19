Interesting! Anita Kanwal's Unique Role as Gayatri in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'

Anita Kanwal, known for her diverse roles, discusses her character Gayatri Raisinghani in the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.
Anita

MUMBAI: Actress Anita Kanwal has captivated audiences with her portrayal of Gayatri Raisinghani in the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'. Gayatri is depicted as a sophisticated and assertive woman, deeply rooted in family traditions and values. Anita finds the character fascinating, drawing intriguing parallels to a previous role she portrayed as 'Mrs. Seth'.

In a recent interview, Anita expressed her admiration for Gayatri's character, emphasizing its unique qualities. She mentioned that while Gayatri differs from Mrs. Seth in terms of negative shades, both characters exhibit strength and complexity. Anita finds the exploration of Gayatri's various facets to be a delightful and fulfilling experience.

Also Read: Sasural Genda Phool cast reunite for Anita Kanwal’s 60th birthday

Reflecting on her earlier role as Mrs. Seth in the 1993 show 'Banegi Apni Baat', Anita reminisced about the similarities and differences between the two characters. Despite the contrast in their personalities, Anita found a connection between Gayatri and Mrs. Seth, which added depth to her portrayal of Gayatri.

Anita's portrayal of Gayatri has been well-received by audiences, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'. The show, which also features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh in lead roles, continues to captivate viewers with its engaging narrative and compelling characters.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' airs on Sony LIV, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of legal drama and family dynamics, with Anita Kanwal's portrayal of Gayatri adding a layer of complexity and depth to the narrative.

Also Read:Anita Kanwal feels like homecoming on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala 

