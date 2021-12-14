Interesting: Ankita Lokhande CANCELS Red Carpet Reception after the organizers were slapped with an FIR for violating the COVID-19 norms!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is much in the news for her marriage with beau Vicky Jain and her fans cannot have enough of the grand celebrations. The two will tie the knot today.

But owing to a rise in COVID cases in Mumbai, the couple has decided to call off the red carpet event meant for the media.

The actress issued a statement. And it could be owing to the Dhillon concert.

Actress Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19.

A source close to the actress told ETimes TV, Ankita Lokhande and the hotel doesn't want to take any chances after the organisers of the AP Dhillon were slapped with an FIR for violating the COVID-19 norms. Hence, the red carpet for the reception has been canceled. Although the guests will be there for the reception but in rotation.

CREDIT: TOI