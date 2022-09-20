INTERESTING! This Anupamaa actor had auditioned for Roadies season 9

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show is constantly topping the TRP charts ever since its launch. 

MUMBAI :Aashish Mehrotra is currently seen in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa.

The actor portrays the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu in the show and is paired opposite Nidhi Shah.

Aashish has become a household name and is lauded for his stellar performance in the show.

The current track of the show is focussing on Toshu getting exposed by Anupamaa for his infidelity.

It was quite a heart wrenching track for the viewers as the makers have shed some light on this harsh reality.

Fans loved Aashish's stellar performance which was a major highlight of the show.

Well, Aashish is a stellar actor and there is no doubt about it.

The actor started off his career with Channel V's show Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right.


He also participated in the television reality show, India’s Next Superstars. He was the runner-up in the show, which was judged by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Apart from this, the actor recently revealed in one of her questions and answer sessions on Instagram that he had auditioned for Roadies Season 9. Yes, you heard it right!

We are sure not many must be aware of this.


Talking about Aashish's stint in Anupamaa is no less than a victory for him as his character has transformed big time in the show.

The viewers have seen different shades of Aashish in the show and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make his character even more interesting.

