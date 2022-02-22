Interesting! Anupamaa to witness MAJOR TWISTS! Actors to undergo transformation the DDLJ way?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

After Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's love confession scene. Fans were super crazy and took to the internet by Storm. As we know their ship name is MaAn. Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna shared a where they are seen imitating DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) iconic scene together. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video:

Fans were literally surprised and are super happy for the lovebirds. It was a visual treat to watch them both have a love filled moment after facing lots of ups and downs. Moreover, they are eagerly waiting for them to live a happy life together.

Meanwhile in the current track we see that, Baa asks Anupama to marry Anuj as the society won’t accept her relationship without marriage but Anupama refuses to marry Anuj because of social pressure and tells Baa she will only marry when she wants to and when the time is right. Will Anupama marry Anuj ? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

