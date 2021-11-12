Interesting! BB OTT participant Karan Nath to enter Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are not leaving any stone unturned to make it entertaining. The makers are also trying to bring twists.

Now, Bigg Boss OTT fame Karan Nath is all set to enter the show as a wild card. Last week, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entered the house as wild cards.

Raqesh's entry came as a big surprise for his lady love Shamita Shetty, who is currently locked in Bigg Boss 15 house. Bigg Boss had also arranged a beautiful date for the couple in the house. Raqesh and Shamita are a couple and formed a romantic connection during Bigg Boss OTT. Sadly, Raqesh had to leave the house due to health issues.

Although there is no confirmation about the same, according to a leading portal, Karan is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 15 and might enter the show soon.

The actor has been following Bigg Boss 15 and been extending his support to Pratik.

Credits: India Forums