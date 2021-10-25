INTERESTING: Bhuvan Bam opens up on his initial days of struggle on the Zee Comedy Show

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam had come on the 'Zee Comedy Show' hosted by Farah Khan to promote his web series 'Dhindora'.

He revealed about his journey from singing in bars to being the most popular YouTube star.

He talked about his initial struggle and how it has helped him. Bhuvan opened up about when he was 20 years old he was working in a bar as a singer, and was even given free food during his shifts which was the perk of his job that he loved. He also shared that he has always been precise about his work and was always punctual, be it his first gig, to now when he has to perform for his YouTube channel.

Moreover, while sharing about his web series "Dhindora", he shared that he had started writing it 4 years ago and has been his baby project wherein he's playing 10 characters. Bhuvan is elated that he and his team managed to pull this off despite it being a difficult task.

