Interesting! Check out the lavish bedroom of #AbhiRa in YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 19:52
Interesting! Check out the lavish bedroom of #AbhiRa in YRKKH

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.    

Also read  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oops! Abhimanyu FORGETS that he is a MARRIED MAN now

It was earlier seen that Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding was a royal one with lots of love and affection.

Post ‘Bidaai’ it is time for Abhimanyu and Akshara to reach home where Akshara was also expecting a grand welcome in Birla House. 

However, Abhimanyu has to leave for an emergency. Akshara is shocked that he will go away leaving her all alone there.

Akshara decides to wait till Abhimanyu returns home as her Girha Pravesh will be ‘Adhuri’ without him. 

As we  Abhira will first time enter Birla house here are some sneak peek as to how lavish their bedroom will be. Take a look at the pictures below. 

 Check out the video

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Challenge! Manjari to humiliate Akshara in front of the guests

Are you guys excited for their Ghar Pravesh? 

How will the BriLa Family welcome their daughter in law ? 

What do you think about their new beginning and lavish house ? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 19:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ooh La La! Sneha Jain is here to bless your feed with her stunning ethnic and western outfits!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
Hotness Alert! Hina Khan oozes beauty as she slays these high-slit dresses!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Nimmo is the perfect aunt of television' Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary opens up on the characters in Swaran Ghar, Bedi brother's bond and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish makes Ranveer go crazy with his ‘tatad tatad’ move
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Woah! Meet Ahlawat tries to oust Meet Hooda, fails as Meet Hooda claims equal rights
MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Latest Video