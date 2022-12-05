Interesting! Check out the lavish bedroom of #AbhiRa in YRKKH

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

It was earlier seen that Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding was a royal one with lots of love and affection.

Post ‘Bidaai’ it is time for Abhimanyu and Akshara to reach home where Akshara was also expecting a grand welcome in Birla House.

However, Abhimanyu has to leave for an emergency. Akshara is shocked that he will go away leaving her all alone there.

Akshara decides to wait till Abhimanyu returns home as her Girha Pravesh will be ‘Adhuri’ without him.

As we Abhira will first time enter Birla house here are some sneak peek as to how lavish their bedroom will be. Take a look at the pictures below.

