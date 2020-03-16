Interesting! Check out what the cast of Imlie is off sets

All of the cast members are a fun loving lot and they make sure to have fun in between shots.
MUMBAI : Since it debuted on television, Imlie has performed well on the TRP charts. The chemistry between Aryan and Imlie has won over the crowd. The friendship between Cheeni and Aryan has gained widespread attention.
The lead couple of Aryan and Imlie, played by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan respectively and they have received a lot of love from the fans.
They keep sharing pictures of their fun, and we all are in love with them.
Recently, we came across a video from the sets of Imlie.
Check out the video below:
In the video, we can see Fahmaan Khan, Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh and Resham relaxing on the sets. They are looking sleepy and Fahmaan seems to be engrossed in his phone. The video is a proof of how actors work tirelessly.
Meanwhile on the show, Aryan and Imlie discover Malini's earring as Aryan and Imlie work together to save the pupils, and Imlie is determined to apprehend Malini. In addition, Cheeni sees Malini's missing earring after she returns and asks Malini about it.
What do ypu think of this video of the cast? Tell us in the comments
