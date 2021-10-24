INTERESTING! Do Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair FIGHT with each other for Siddharth Nigam? Here's what the former said

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair are two of the most popular divas on the small screens.

The duo gained a lot of popularity in a very short span of time and at a very early age.

Both the stunning divas have more than 20 million followers on Instagram and are social media stars.

Anushka and Jannat share a great bond in real life and are the BFFs of the small town.

We all know that Siddharth Nigam shares a close bond with both the beauties.

Both have starred in music videos with Sid and fans have loved their on-screen jodi.

We came across a video where Anushka was asked if she and Jannat have ever fought for Siddharth, who is their best friend.

Anushka said that she and Jannat are best of friends and have a lot of fun whenever they hang out together. She and Jannat have never fought for Sid.

The actress said that Jannat calls Sid 'Bawla' and I call him 'Vampire Part 2'.

Anushka said that they are extremely fun as a group and I really like it.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

