INTERESTING: Erica Fernandes spills the beans about being a part of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 4!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes shot to immense fame with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and the show recently aired its season 3.

Though her chemistry was appreciated with Shaheer Sheikh, the third season was quite short lived. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/wow-check-out-erica-fernandes-special-tribute-her-two-special-characters-prerna-sharma)

Erica, who although said that Sonakshi is close to her heart, agreed to audiences and she quit the show. She had even shared a lengthy note on her exit. Recently, Erica had a fun chat with her fans and answered a few questions. One of the fans asked Erica if the makers come up with fourth season, will she be a part of it.

To this, she told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm not sure if there will be a fourth season and if I will be a part of it."

When another fan asked her if she will collaborate with Shaheer Sheikh again, she said, "How, how do they ask the actors this question. It is not in our hands. Ask the producers if they want to cast us both together again. Ask all the producers of different production houses." The actress revealed that the best memory was while shooting for KRPKAB 3 are from Siliguri.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/wow-sirf-tum-actress-sonya-samoor-spend-christmas-kasautii-zindagii-kay-2-besties-erica)

CREDIT: Filmibeat