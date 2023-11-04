Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan It was his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, he stepped into the shoes of Ravi Randhawa in the show Dharampatni.

The character of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan. The fans have been in awe of Ravi’s character and his charm.

Fahmaan is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and more from shoots and even his personal life on social.

Actors spend a lot of time on set together and sometimes they become friends their friendship and camaraderie can last even after the show has ended.

While he was on the show Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer Khan who also happens to be close friends with Fahmaan, was his go-to reel partner and fans used to love the kind of content that the two made but it looks like, Fahmaan has found a new reel partner in noneother than Aditi Shetty who plays the role of Kavya on the show Dharampatni.

The two often make really fun reels and fans seem to love it, check out the latest reel here:





Meanwhile, on the show Pratiksha finally escapes from the trap and reaches mandap, which shocks Kavya. She removes the gathbandhan and stands with Ravi.

Interestingly, Pratiksha holds Ravi’s hand and announces his first marriage with her, and that she is his real wife. Pratiksha declares an open war and refuses to let Kavya marry Ravi.

What will Kavya do now?

