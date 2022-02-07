INTERESTING! Is Gashmeer Mahajani open to doing TV shows post quitting Imlie? The actor answers

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani became a household name as Aditya Tripathi after his successful stint in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The handsome hunk romanced two pretty divas Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the show.

Well, Gashmeer was a part of the show for more than a year and recently made an exit.

The news of Gashmeer quitting Imlie was doing the rounds on social media for several months.

However, the actor finally bid adieu to the show leaving the diehard fans upset.

Manasvi Vashisht has stepped in Gashmeer's shoes and recently made an entry in Imlie as Aditya Tripathi.

Gashmeer's fan following is rapidly increasing on social media and the actor recently had a fun question and answer session on Instagram.

The handsome hunk gave some amazing responses to the fans' questions.

One of the fans asked if he is open to doing a TV show.

The actor had a great answer. Look what he said:

Well, Gashmeer's exit made a lot of fans upset but we are equally excited to see him in new projects.

Gashmeer's response has definitely left us with a lot of questions about whether he will ever do a TV show or not.

The actor had also revealed that he has signed a web show and also started shooting for the same.

What are your thoughts on the same? Will Gashmeer ever come back on TV? Do you want Gashmeer to sign another TV show? Tell us in the comments.

