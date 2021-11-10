INTERESTING! Gaurav Khanna and THIS Anupamaa actress were part of the same show

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is currently ruling several hearts with his performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor entered the show as Anupamaa's college friend and her one-sided lover.

Gaurav has been hailed for his performance in the show and also his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has been loved by the viewers.

The talented actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Gaurav has previously worked in shows like Meri Doli Tere Aangna, Bhabhi, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Jeevan Saathi, C.I.D, among others.

It's been more than a decade since Gaurav has been a part of showbiz.

Well, no one from the actor's family hails from the entertainment world but still, Gaurav managed to create a name for himself.

Apart from Gaurav, Anupamaa has so many amazing actors who have made a great team and managed to win the hearts of the viewers.

Tassnim Sheikh is one of the most pivotal characters of the show.

And here's an interesting trivia that probably no one is aware of.

Gaurav and Tassnim were previously a part of the same show. Yes, you heard it right!

Both Tassnim and Gaurav have starred in Star Plus' show Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, though the duo didn't share the screen together as Gaurav's character was introduced later in the show.

Tassnim played the role of Renuka Bajaj while Gaurav was seen as Sharman Wadhwa in the show.

