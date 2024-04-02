Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor, a beloved couple in the TV world, embarked on their romantic journey on the sets of the TV serial 'Ghar Ek Mandir' back in 2000. Despite facing initial hurdles, their love story blossomed, leading to a grand marriage ceremony on February 14, 2003, attended by luminaries from the TV and film industry.

Initially cast as Ram Kapoor's onscreen sister-in-law in 'Ghar Ek Mandir', Gautami Kapoor's portrayal of his wife later in the show resonated with audiences, earning them praise for their onscreen chemistry.

Before her journey with Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, also known as Gautami Gadgil, was married to photographer Madhur Shroff. However, as cracks appeared in their marriage, Gautami decided to part ways. Soon after, fate intertwined her path with Ram Kapoor, her co-star from 'Ghar Ek Mandir', leading to a new chapter in her life.

The beginning of their love story faced challenges as Ram Kapoor, known for his partying lifestyle and multiple relationships, had a different public image in the world of TV. However, their connection prevailed, and they exchanged vows on Valentine's Day in 2003, celebrated with grandeur and attended by industry stalwarts.

Post-marriage, Gautami Kapoor continued her work in serials, but gradually took a step back from the industry after 2008-2009, choosing to focus on her family. While she became less active on the small screen, Gautami made her presence felt on OTT platforms, notably appearing in the 2020 thriller web series ‘Special Ops’.

Gautami Kapoor's journey from onscreen sibling to real-life love story with Ram Kapoor reflects resilience, love, and the joy of building a life together, captivating audiences for over two decades.

Credit: DNA



