Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor

Discover the enchanting love story of Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor, from their onscreen chemistry in 'Ghar Ek Mandir' to a real-life romance that led to marriage, overcoming challenges and capturing hearts for two decades.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 12:30
Gautami

MUMBAI: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor, a beloved couple in the TV world, embarked on their romantic journey on the sets of the TV serial 'Ghar Ek Mandir' back in 2000. Despite facing initial hurdles, their love story blossomed, leading to a grand marriage ceremony on February 14, 2003, attended by luminaries from the TV and film industry.

Initially cast as Ram Kapoor's onscreen sister-in-law in 'Ghar Ek Mandir', Gautami Kapoor's portrayal of his wife later in the show resonated with audiences, earning them praise for their onscreen chemistry.

Before her journey with Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, also known as Gautami Gadgil, was married to photographer Madhur Shroff. However, as cracks appeared in their marriage, Gautami decided to part ways. Soon after, fate intertwined her path with Ram Kapoor, her co-star from 'Ghar Ek Mandir', leading to a new chapter in her life.

Also Read:OMG! Ram Kapoor EXPOSES his wife Gautami Kapoor in THIS adorable video

The beginning of their love story faced challenges as Ram Kapoor, known for his partying lifestyle and multiple relationships, had a different public image in the world of TV. However, their connection prevailed, and they exchanged vows on Valentine's Day in 2003, celebrated with grandeur and attended by industry stalwarts.

Post-marriage, Gautami Kapoor continued her work in serials, but gradually took a step back from the industry after 2008-2009, choosing to focus on her family. While she became less active on the small screen, Gautami made her presence felt on OTT platforms, notably appearing in the 2020 thriller web series ‘Special Ops’.

Gautami Kapoor's journey from onscreen sibling to real-life love story with Ram Kapoor reflects resilience, love, and the joy of building a life together, captivating audiences for over two decades.

Also Read: Actor Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami recently purchased a beautiful luxurious car costing a whopping amount; deets inside  

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA

    
 

Entertainment Gautami Kapoor Ram Kapoor Love Story Ghar Ek Mandir Marriage OTT Special OPS TV industry Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Ram Madhvani on "Aarya: Antim Vaar" Journey: Understanding Filmmaking Through the Art of Molding Clay
MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the creative force behind 'Aarya: Antim Vaar', reflects on the impactful...
Amazing! Jatin Singh Jamwal Prepares for Digital Debut with 'Jackpot'
MUMBAI: Celebrated for his roles in 'Dhhai Kilo Prem' and 'Chashni', actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is set to venture into...
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
MUMBAI: In the dynamic landscape of Bollywood, where success is often elusive, one iconic figure carved a legendary...
Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry. She featured in films like Singh Is...
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai
MUMBAI: In the landscape of Hindi cinema, remakes have been a consistent part of storytelling, and one such instance...
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan....
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mannara
Must read! Mannara Chopra reveals how Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have forgotten her after the show ended, read on
LEENESH MATTO
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew
Piyush
Indian Idol Season 14: Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan as the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree give a rocking performance impressing guest judge Juhi Chawla
Jhalak Dikhhla
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”
Vineeta
Surprising! Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh questions the arrival of Taapsee Pannu-endorsed brand, Ponders its purpose; ‘Marketing ke liye, aur kis liye’