Interesting! Get ready for the grand entry of Bulbul in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Agastya, on seeing this reaction, first tries to explain everything calmly but when Pakhi doesn’t understand, she goes all psychotic and starts making him count everything that he has done for her.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

The story from here on will see intriguing twists and turns as after the leap Pakhi will be seen in her new identity and new look of Bulbul. Here is the first look of Reem Sheikh dancing and introducing herself in the character of Bulbul. Take a look at this beautiful video.

Check out the video   

In the previous track, we see that Agastya, on seeing this reaction, first tries to explain everything calmly but when Pakhi doesn’t understand, she goes all psychotic and starts making him count everything that he has done for her. The story from here on will now see intriguing twists and turns as after the leap Pakhi will be seen in her new identity and new look of Bulbul. 

