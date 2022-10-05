Interesting! Here’s what Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have in common!

Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have something in common. In a picture, Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a jersey with number-7. The viewers enjoy keeping up with her life.
Interesting! Here’s what Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have in common!

The gorgeous Surbhi Chandna, known for her roles in Ishqbaaz, Sanjivni and Naagin-5, is one of the most popular names of the Indian television industry. The beautiful actress never fails to dazzle her fans and is also known for her gorgeous outfits and stellar fashion-sense. The actress had taken over the role of the host, on the show- Hunarbaaz, after the former host of the show Bharati Singh left for her maternity leave.

Now, the actress has grabbed everyone’s attention as the Netizens see something common in MS Dhoni and her. Of course, we are well aware that the two celebrities aren’t related and work in completely different sectors, something has come to light that links them together.

The common factor is the jersey number. Yes, a picture of Surbhi Chandna has come up wherein, she is seen donning a cricket jersey with number 7. It is common knowledge that jersey number-7 is the number of Dhoni’s jersey.

Surbhi Chandna’s fans are eager to see her in a show, however, the actress keeps them entertained by being active on social media. The viewers enjoy keeping up with her life and fashion game and adore her personality. She is best known for her role as Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. She recently shared an endearing post on mother’s day, dedicated to her mother.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 17:37

