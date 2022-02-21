INTERESTING: I can play dark, negative characters very well because I am a high intensity actor, says RadhaKrishn fame Rohan Birla

MUMBAI: Rohan Birla has done few mythological shows in the past and is ecstatic on his new entry in RadhaKrishn.

(Also Read: HALDI DRAMA! Akshara becomes the first one to put Abhi's haldi instead of Aarohi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )

Speaking about his journey as an actor, Rohan shares, “It's important to take care of your mental health and maintain positive emotions. I know a lot of people in the TV industry who are older than me, so it helps me, in a way, to learn faster from their life experiences. I can play dark, negative characters very well because I am a high intensity actor. My dream role would be to play a young and negative vampire.”

Talking about his last show Radha Krishna and how it was a wonderful experience, he says, “I feel I have grown as an actor After my track got over, I could feel a difference in me - both, as a person and as an artist. Playing the character of Sudama opened my eyes and made me understand a lot of things. That show also helped me improve my skills as a performer."

Way to go Rohan!

(Also Read: HALDI DRAMA! Akshara becomes the first one to put Abhi's haldi instead of Aarohi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )