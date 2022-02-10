INTERESTING: I have experimented with multiple looks with a countless number of costumes and dressing up as a Sardar feels special, says Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: The latest track of Kundali Bhagya will see some high voltage drama during the Luthra family's Lohri celebrations.

(Also Read: Perspective! Dheeraj Dhoopar thinks TV caters to a bigger audience than even films and OTT)

Dheeraj Dhoopar got a chance to experiment with his look and he took up a turban-clad, sardar avatar for the party. Getting into this new look and celebrating Lohri, also made him nostalgic about his family celebrations.

Talking about his look Dheeraj said, “Different roles demand different kinds of preparations; and I attempt to do it quite earnestly. For an actor, it’s more of a physical preparation when it comes to a sequence like Lohri. I mean, culturally you know I belong to Delhi and a Punjabi family. Lohri is a very prominent festival in northern India. I have many good childhood memories associated with the festival. I always cherish meeting all the family members and dressing up in colorful traditional attire; dance and sing around the bonfire.”

He further added “I have experimented with multiple looks with a countless number of costumes and dressing up as a Sardar feels special. There’s always a plan of action as an actor and it’s my job to give my 101% to every character, be it any look. I am always excited for new challenges and this fresh avatar was a welcome change. The fun part of acting is you get to play a completely different person each time."

(Also Read: OMG! Kundali Bhagya: PreeRan aka Preeta and Karan’s near-death moment! Details inside!)

CREDIT: TOI