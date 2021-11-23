Interesting: I want a man in my life who doesn’t make me miss my family: Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhaya actors are on a wedding spree. Recently we saw lead protagonist Shraddha Arya getting hitched to a navy Delhi based naval officer named Rahul Nagal.

Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi will be tying the knot to fiancé and actress Poonam Preet on 28 November. Also, actress Mansi Srivastava who joined Kundali Bhagya sometime back is also getting married to her beau Kapil Tejwani, a food and travel photographer by profession, in mid-January of 2022.

Well, with so many Kundali Bhagya actors taking the plunge, we got in touch with Twinkle Vasisht to know her take on marriages and whether she wants to get settled anytime soon. She shared, “To be very honest my family is insisting that I get settled. However, I haven’t found that special person yet as all my time is devoted to my work. Right now, my entire focus is on work but I want to fall in love and get hitched.”

Are you someone who will get secretly married or willingly talk about it? “I think beautiful things should not be revealed soon. After going through two breakups, I have realized love is the rarest thing and one should keep close to your heart. Though, I would prefer court marriage and invite close friends and family in reception and might as well spend money in seeing the world together.”

Talking about her future partner, she said, “I want a man in life who doesn’t make me miss my family. He has to love and take care of me like my dad. Also, my partner has to be my best friend.”

When asked how she coped up with her previous breakups, she replied, “Well, one has to be practical in life and I am still good friends with my previous boyfriend. The breakup happened due to some valid reason and on mutual consent. We hold no grudges for each other. And sometimes when I feel low, I emote the emotions on-screen. I cry in real in my scenes thinking about bad experiences in my past.”