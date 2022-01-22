INTERESTING: It's difficult to work for long hours, but I hope my health gets back to normal soon: Nilu Kohli on resuming work post battling covid – 19

MUMBAI: Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actress Nilu Kohli tested positive for COVID on January 6.

As she has now tested negative, she has resumed work. In conversation with a media portal, Nilu shared, “I was going to shoot for a short film which they had to put on hold. So as soon as my reports came in, I got back to work. I can't let my work suffer due to this. I have also started shooting for a TV show which is tough after recovering from COVID. It's difficult to work for long hours, but I hope my health gets back to normal soon."

The actress requests everyone to take safety measures to prevent the virus. Nilu says, “ Even after I took all the precautions yet I got Covid, I would request all to continue wearing masks and take all necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.”

