INTERESTING: It's difficult to work for long hours, but I hope my health gets back to normal soon: Nilu Kohli on resuming work post battling covid – 19

Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actress Nilu Kohli tested positive for COVID on January 6.

22 Jan 2022 08:37 AM
As she has now tested negative, she has resumed work. In conversation with a media portal, Nilu shared, “I was going to shoot for a short film which they had to put on hold. So as soon as my reports came in, I got back to work. I can't let my work suffer due to this. I have also started shooting for a TV show which is tough after recovering from COVID. It's difficult to work for long hours, but I hope my health gets back to normal soon."

The actress requests everyone to take safety measures to prevent the virus. Nilu says, “ Even after I took all the precautions yet I got Covid, I would request all to continue wearing masks and take all necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.”

