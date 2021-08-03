INTERESTING! Janmashtami celebrations to bring new twists for Pandya Parivaar

MUMBAI: The daily soap has made a place in everyone’s heart with its grappling storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Also read: WOW! Rishita takes a stand for Dhara and Suman in front of the neighbours in Star Plus' Pandya Store

Well, right now the whole tension is about Suman jumping in the well, but it is for sure that the boys won't let her do so and save her life. Apart from this major showdown, the Janmashtami is around the corner and Pandyas are all set to have a grand celebration in the show.

As all fans will agree with every celebration in Pandya Parvivaar, there comes high voltage drama for the viewers. Are you guys ready for the drama?

Also read: SHOCKING! Shiva's behaviour towards Raavi WORSENS in Star Plus' Pandya Store

We promise to bring you more details soon, till then enjoy this fun BTS from the shoot

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com