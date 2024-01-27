Interesting! Karan Sharma Explores New Horizons in 'Udaariyan' as Murtazim Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Popular actor Karan Sharma, renowned for his roles in 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' takes on a distinctive venture in the television series 'Udaariyan.' Stepping into the shoes of Murtazim Siddiqui, a Pakistani character, Karan shares that this role marks a fresh and intriguing experience for him.

Expressing his fascination with the show's storyline, Karan reveals, "When I heard the story and my character's narration, I found it very interesting." This portrayal not only presents a unique cultural dimension but also challenges the actor to delve into a diverse set of events.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vivaan aka Karan Sharma talks about Sasural Simar Ka 2 going off air, “I am going to miss it a lot”, and reveals “I feel like it was destiny that I had to be a part of this show, if not one then season two”! Read more!

Playing a Muslim character from Pakistan for the second time in his career, Karan reflects on the differences, stating, "The character is in my age group, and I'm portraying a more mature guy. That's what makes it intriguing. I accepted this role because it's challenging and involves a variety of events. It's a character that requires a lot of energy. So, I found it interesting and agreed to take on the role."

Delving into the specifics of his character, Murtazim, Karan elaborates on the intricacies, mentioning his association with the royal family and his deep involvement in the political landscape of Pakistan.

Currently braving the chilly weather of Chandigarh during the shoot, Karan acknowledges the initial challenges, especially with late-night shoots. Despite the hurdles, he maintains a positive outlook, considering it a healthy challenge and prioritizing his well-being.

'Udaariyan,' featuring Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat in lead roles, airs on Colors.

Credit: Prokerala