INTERESTING: Karan Tacker reveals what has made him stay away from Television all this while…

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker has come a long way in his career.

He made his acting debut with the television show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, was seen in a few shows. However, he has been not taking up any fictional TV shows after he did Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which ended in 2013.

(Also Read: HOTNESS ALERT! Ayushmann Khurrana's eye-candy abs transformation is just BREATHTAKING)

He has kept away from acting from a long time until recently where he was seen in webseries Special Ops.

When asked what kept him away from acting prior to web series Special Ops, he said that he didn't want to do things offered to him and wanted to work with a few makers. He added that working with Neeraj Pandey (filmmaker) in the show was a conscious decision and having him work with him was a blessing as it paved way for the next step in his career.

However, he said that he would like to do television if he gets any interesting projects. He added that he would like to dabble in all three mediums (TV, films and digital).

He said, "I'm happy about being an actor from TV. It is where I belong. It gave me a kick-off into my career. It shapes an actor in a strong way and helps you in terms of the mechanics of the job and the hours you put in."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: HOT ABS! Karan Tacker's sexy abs give us an adrenaline rush)

CREDIT: Filmibeat