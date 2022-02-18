INTERESTING: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14 have made me a very confident person, claims Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is all geared for her debut in the Punjabi movie business.

(Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/omg-jasmin-bhasin-and-aly-goni-split-does-she-have-new-dubai-boyfriend-220211)

She says that Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14 have made her a very confident person, and now, she isn't afraid of putting forth her views.

Talking about it, she said, "I don’t know if I want to do another challenging reality show, I mean, I have done Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, but I am open to challenges in life, it makes one fearless. And for me, it is very important to be active and fearless. As to the genre of shows I want to do next, I haven’t thought of that yet but I would like to keep my presence on TV in some way or the other."

Recently, she shared a quirky photo of herself holding the telephone. The picture, with a vintage vibe, has got fans swooning over her simplicity and beauty. What attracted eyeballs is Aly Goni's reply to girlfriend Jasmin's post.

Shehzad Deol, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 commented, "Karni hai pvt baatein what is your private number?."

Take a look:

11

Isn’t it hilarious!

(Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kya-baat-hai-bigg-boss-ex-contestants-jasmin-bhasin-and-umar-riaz-untie-project-together)