INTERESTING: Korean cinema and dramas are growing by leaps and bounds, says Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most sought after personalities on television.

He rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and there has been no stopping for him since then. He was recently seen in Main Hero Boll Raha Hoon, a webseries where he enacted an unconventional role of a don and now, his music video Mere Haniyaa has been receiving a lot of love from the melody lovers.

Recently, Parth, in conversation with a media portal, mentioned that he has been watching a lot of Korean cinema since a decade in fact he should be paid to watch so much Korean drama. He shared, “I know every Korean film and every drama; in fact I’m the one who tells my friends which shows to watch. When I watch Bollywood films I’m always saying ‘Arre Yeh to woh Korean film se uthaya hai.’ Korean cinema and dramas are growing by leaps and bounds and they are very good with romance.”

