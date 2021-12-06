News

INTERESTING: Korean cinema and dramas are growing by leaps and bounds, says Parth Samthaan

Parth’s music video Mere Haniyaa has been receiving a lot of love from the melody lovers.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2021 08:29 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most sought after personalities on television.

(Also Read: GOOD NEWS! Parth Samthaan to be back with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4?)

He rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and there has been no stopping for him since then. He was recently seen in Main Hero Boll Raha Hoon, a webseries where he enacted an unconventional role of a don and now, his music video Mere Haniyaa has been receiving a lot of love from the melody lovers.

Recently, Parth, in conversation with a media portal, mentioned that he has been watching a lot of Korean cinema since a decade in fact he should be paid to watch so much Korean drama. He shared, “I know every Korean film and every drama; in fact I’m the one who tells my friends which shows to watch. When I watch Bollywood films I’m always saying ‘Arre Yeh to woh Korean film se uthaya hai.’ Korean cinema and dramas are growing by leaps and bounds and they are very good with romance.”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: HOTMESS ALERT! It's either Black formals or White Ethnics for Parth Samthaan; WHAT'S YOUR CHOICE?)

CREDIT: Mid-Day

Tags Parth Samthaan Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Main Hero Boll Raha Hoon Mere Haniyaa Korean film Bollywood films Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See