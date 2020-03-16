INTERESTING! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi recollects the moment when she felt like a celebrity, says, she felt amazed with the kind of response she got from her fans

MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance.

Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now.

Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows over her long career span.

Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela among others.

In one of her recent fun chats with TellyChakkar, Gulki recollected all the beautiful memories of her firsts.

Let's take a look:

When you decided to become an actor...

I used to perform in plays during my school days and that's when I felt I should pursue acting.

You gave an audition...

I had done a DD1 show titled Karnyuddh. I had auditioned for the first time for this show.

You got your first salary...

I was a dubbing artist before I became an actor. My first paycheck was 700 rupees.

You made a celebrity friend...

They were my seniors. I became good friends with Varun Badola and Narayani Shashtri. It was my debut show.

You met a celebrity...

I was about 5 to 6 years old and I had met Mr Amitabh Bachchan during a radio show award function.

You saw yourself on a hoarding...

I saw myself on a hoarding in the year 2020 during Maddam Sir. It was a special day for me.

You felt like a celebrity...

I had gone to a mall a few days ago. There were a few kids. I was in a very simple get up and these kids saw me. It was really a ruckus. They all came to click pictures with me. All this went on for almost half an hour. That was a day I felt like a celebrity.

