Interesting! Naagin 6: This Shocking trick of Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh on Naagin 6 will stun you!

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal made news from his first appearance as Virat Singh in Colors' Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki, but further rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 15 and he is currently soaring with his lead role as Rishabh Gujral in the highly coveted 'Naagin 6'.

Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in Naagin 6.

The episode begins with Manit Joura introducing Mahek, aka Shesh Naagin, played by Maheck Chahal. The actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar as the story unfolds that she will save the world from the Pandemic.

Shesh Naagin will get her second culprit in the upcoming episode, Rishabh's father-in-law, who is also the husband of Urvashi.

Army officer Rishabh Gujral is played by Simba Nagpal, who is very dedicated and patriotic to the country.

Simba is well-liked by fans and is active on Instagram, where he frequently posts behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the set. He recently reshared an in-between shots video where he is seen trying out weird tricks to ward off sleep and it's hilarious, Take a look:

The show is ramping up in speed and fans are loving the chemistry between Simba and Tejasswi and have already created a hashtag for them, PraRish for Pratha and Rishabh.

The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episode of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is prepared to go to any length to defeat the show's most powerful foe.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show. Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor in the show, and Maheck Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy are also rumored to make special cameos in the star-studded show.

