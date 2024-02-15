Interesting: Paras Kalnawat shares BTS moments of the cop drama in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Paras has shared a BTS moment from the show and looks like there is an interesting cop drama which will be churned out in the upcoming episodes of the show…
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest running shows on television today. The show by Balaji Telefilms is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV and Stars Shraddha Arya in the leading role along with Shakti Anand and Manit Joura.  

Now, get ready for more twists and turns in the lives of Karan and Preeta in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, as secrets are unveiled and new alliances are formed. Karan has now started a mission to unravel Rajveer's mysterious past. Karan wants to find more about Rajveer’s identity and now Karan plans to conduct a DNA test to know more about him. 

Karan will understand that concrete evidence will be needed to prove him guilty and now Karan devices a plan where amidst the Valentine's party; Karan strategically embraces Rajveer, discreetly plucking a strand of hair from his head.

While it will be interesting to see whether Karan becomes successful in his plan or not, Paras Kalnawat, who plays the pivotal role of Rajveer in the show has shared an interesting update on the show.

Paras has shared a BTS moment from the show and looks like there is an interesting cop drama which will be churned out in the upcoming episodes of the show!

Take a look:

How excited are you for the drama ahead in Kundali Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below! 

