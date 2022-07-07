Interesting! Pavitra Rishta fame Kanishka Soni takes a break from the television industry for THIS reason

Kanishka Soni, who is known for her roles in TV shows, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Pavitra Rishta, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Devi Adi Parashakti ditched television to pursue career in Hollywood

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 12:10
Kanishka Soni

MUMBAI: Kanishka Soni, who has been a part of TV shows, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Pavitra Rishta, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Devi Adi Parashakti took a break from the television industry when her career was at its peak to pursue some Hollywood projects.

She says, "I do not regret quitting my successful acting career in TV to pursue a career in Hollywood. I'm thrilled to be doing big Holi events in UAE and then came to New York as I always dreamt of studying in New York Film Academy since most of the Bollywood actors' kids come here. I'm feeling on top of the world to have made it here and join ranks with them."

"Starting my career in Hollywood after having experience of working in TV will take time but I am glad I have reached half way and already being part of one of short movie directed by a popular director here in Canada, Choice Is Yours, and working in the project has boost my confidence," she added.

Kanishka, who is also a singer by profession has also performed with well-known singers. "I was glad to see my pictures in the posters and tickets alongside popular singers here for live shows, including the likes of Harrdy Sandhu and the late singer, Sidhu Moosewala," she says.

Credit: ETimes

