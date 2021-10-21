INTERESTING: Prioritized mental health; did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on, says Hina Khan on her weight gain

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has always put fitness on priority and somewhere, a zillion people look up to her for inspiration. Her social media feed is full of her workout routine apart from her style statements and no wonder, the netizens and her fans cannot have enough of her.

On October 20, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an inspiring note on gaining weight. The actress who is also a fitness enthusiast revealed that she chose her mental health over physical appearance.

Hina shared a mirror selfie, and wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

CREDIT: Pinkvilla