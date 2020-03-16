INTERESTING! From revealing if she ever dated a fan to rejecting proposals, Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Pankhuri Awasthy shares some of the craziest secrets

MUMABI: Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in action with her new show.

The actress has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's newly launched show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Pankhuri is seen playing the role of Kaju in the show.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq also stars Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pratigya 2's Arhaan Behll JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

As the show as hit the small screens a few days ago, TellyChakkar had a chance to exclusively interact with Pankhuri for a fun segment 'Never Have I Ever'.

Never have I ever bunked classes - Yes, I have. I have bunked classes during my school and college days many times. But I was a really good student, so nobody caught us.

Never have I ever double dated someone - No, I have never done that.

Never have I ever complimented someone and did not mean it - Not really. I would say it to be polite but not like I never meant it.

Never have I ever pranked call someone - I have done this a lot of times. I was in my Delhi school during my 8th, 9th and 10th grades. There were no mobile phones at that time. So, we used to call from landlines. I did during my college days as well.

Never have I ever rejected someone's proposal - I have done that.

Never have I ever stalked someone - I have stalked so many people several times.

Never have I ever dated a fan - No, I have not dated a fan ever.

Well, that was some honest and really crazy confessions, Pankhuri!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Pankhuri Awasthy gives some insights about her role in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’