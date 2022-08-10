Interesting! “She was sitting there angry”, Ashneer Grover remembers when his wife Madhuri got upset after he liked an actress’s bikini picture

MUMBAI : Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

Ashneer is known to have a great sense of humor and often presents his life with a funny twist on social media and other media interactions. Ashneer and his wife Madhuri recently made an appearance on a YouTube chat show where he revealed a hilarious incident.

Ashneer said that once he liked a bikini picture of actress Mouni Roy and his wife was super upset. He said, “I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn't know what I did. Maine toh kuch bhi nahi kiya.”

Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

