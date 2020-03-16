Interesting! Shraddha Arya opens up about her husband’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya show enjoys a huge fan following among the audiences. The show is led by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and their chemistry is quite popular on television and among their fans. Shraddha got married last year to Rahul Nagal in the presence of close friends and family and her wedding videos were going crazy viral on the internet. In a recent interview, the beauty has opened up about her husband’s reaction to her romantic scenes with her co-star Dheeraj.

Recently, Shraddha opened up on her husband Rahul Nagal’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya and said, “Every year, during Holi, the makers introduce many romantic scenes on the show. Often romantic scenes boost viewership because people love our pairing. My husband Rahul understands my profession and he does not say anything. He watches the show at times and does not comment because he knows that it is just a few scenes in the show. He has no problem.”

Shraddha Arya also accepted the fact that it does get a little uncomfortable for the spouses at times and said, “I do understand that the romantic scenes sometimes are too much and even Dheeraj had jokingly asked me if it would be too much for a newly married woman to enact such scenes and we laughed over it.”

Credit: koimoi