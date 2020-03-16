Interesting! Shraddha Arya opens up about her husband’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s sizzling chemistry is the highlight of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya show
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 16:31
Shraddha

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya show enjoys a huge fan following among the audiences. The show is led by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and their chemistry is quite popular on television and among their fans. Shraddha got married last year to Rahul Nagal in the presence of close friends and family and her wedding videos were going crazy viral on the internet. In a recent interview, the beauty has opened up about her husband’s reaction to her romantic scenes with her co-star Dheeraj.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Post Karan's arrest, Prithvi to create a misunderstanding between Preeta and Karan

Recently, Shraddha opened up on her husband Rahul Nagal’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya and said, “Every year, during Holi, the makers introduce many romantic scenes on the show. Often romantic scenes boost viewership because people love our pairing. My husband Rahul understands my profession and he does not say anything. He watches the show at times and does not comment because he knows that it is just a few scenes in the show. He has no problem.”

Also Read: Dripping Hot! Shraddha Arya sets perfect cues to style a dupatta

Shraddha Arya also accepted the fact that it does get a little uncomfortable for the spouses at times and said, “I do understand that the romantic scenes sometimes are too much and even Dheeraj had jokingly asked me if it would be too much for a newly married woman to enact such scenes and we laughed over it.”

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Kumkum Bhagya Forever Yours Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Rahul Nagal Dheeraj-Shraddha romance
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 16:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yodha Garud: Oh No! Kadru’s sons humiliate Garud and Vinta, Garud gets angry
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.Garud is a mythological...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi and Lakshmi go to Mahabaleshwar; Malishka follows them
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sab Satrangi: What! Mannu gets shot and falls on the ground
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to attract...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have...
INTERESTING! From revealing if she ever dated a fan to rejecting proposals, Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Pankhuri Awasthy shares some of the craziest secrets
MUMABI: Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in...
Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals she is dealing with a severe health issue; read to know more
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Latest Video