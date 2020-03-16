Interesting! Simba Nagpal is LAUDED on sets of Naagin 6 for this reason; Check out

We often come across videos and photos of the fun the cast and crew have behind the scenes and viewers love to see them.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 17:29
Interesting! Simba Nagpal is LAUDED on sets of Naagin 6 for this reason; Check out

MUMBAI :Colors TV’s Naagin 6 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs since its inception and the actors also have done a brilliant job with their phenomenal acting skills.

Also read- Naagin 6: Exclusive! Seema Gujral and Suhasini to create havoc in the life of Pratha?

Simba Nagpal, who plays the titular role of Rishabh, is loved by the audiences and the chemistry he shares with Tejasswi Prakash is wonderful.

We often come across videos and photos of the fun the cast and crew have behind the scenes, and viewers love to see them.

We recently came across a video where Simba is seen rehearsing a scene.

Check out the video below:

In the video, Simba is rehearsing before the scene is shot and the director of the show is all praises for him.

Simba is intently listening to the instructions so that he can diligently follow them. The scene seems to be a tough one and Simba wants to make sure to get it right.

This video is proof of Simba is completely a director’s actor and that dedication is visible in his show.

Meanwhile, on the show, there would be a thrilling section where we would see a twist that would introduce Rishabh Gujral to the show yet another time. We will see that he would be in a snow-covered area, dressed as someone else, ostensibly concealing his identity. He has been seen at the Kedarnath area by Reem and the entire family.

Also read- Naagin 6: Shocking! Reem to spy after Rishabh; what will she learn?

What are your thoughts on Simba’s dedication towards the scene? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Colors tv Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal Tejasswi Prakash Pratha Rishab Sudha Chandran Mehek Urvashi Dholakia Tellychakkar Attachments area Preview YouTube video Naagin 6 BTS Simba Nagpal Seems To Be Director's Actor; Here's Proof
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 17:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
MUMBAI :Actress Kirron Arya who is known for her projects like Pinjar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie...
Exclusive! “Even after tasting success, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are passionate about their work” - RRR actress Ishwara Arya on her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan
MUMBAI: Actress Ishwara Arya who has been contributing through short movies and television commercials is now all set...
Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case
MUMBAI: Ever since the Enforcement Directorate announced Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in the money laundering case...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Vansh and Akshara tried to hide Kairav, the police arrives at the Goenka house
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Lovely! These rare and unseen pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Rekha are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rekha and Neetu Kapoor are veteran actors who impressed the film buffs with their acting chops. They both made...
Shocking! “ If films are not working it's my fault and I take the blame as I couldn’t understand what the audience wants and from now, I am going to change the way I think and then will choose my movies “ – Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI :There is no doubt that it's a very bad time for the Bollywood industry as since the pandemic became less only...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Latest Video