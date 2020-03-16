Interesting! Simba Nagpal is LAUDED on sets of Naagin 6 for this reason; Check out

MUMBAI :Colors TV’s Naagin 6 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs since its inception and the actors also have done a brilliant job with their phenomenal acting skills.

Simba Nagpal, who plays the titular role of Rishabh, is loved by the audiences and the chemistry he shares with Tejasswi Prakash is wonderful.

We often come across videos and photos of the fun the cast and crew have behind the scenes, and viewers love to see them.

We recently came across a video where Simba is seen rehearsing a scene.

In the video, Simba is rehearsing before the scene is shot and the director of the show is all praises for him.

Simba is intently listening to the instructions so that he can diligently follow them. The scene seems to be a tough one and Simba wants to make sure to get it right.

This video is proof of Simba is completely a director’s actor and that dedication is visible in his show.

Meanwhile, on the show, there would be a thrilling section where we would see a twist that would introduce Rishabh Gujral to the show yet another time. We will see that he would be in a snow-covered area, dressed as someone else, ostensibly concealing his identity. He has been seen at the Kedarnath area by Reem and the entire family.

What are your thoughts on Simba’s dedication towards the scene? Tell us in the comments.

