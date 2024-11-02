Interesting! Soniya Bansal: Sharing Screen Space with Vardhan Puri in 'Ishq Hua' Was a Wonderful Experience

MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal, known for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 17,' is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming music video 'Ishq Hua,' alongside actor Vardhan Puri. Scheduled for release on Feb 12, the project promises to offer a mesmerizing portrayal of love under the esteemed banner of T-Series.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Vardhan Puri, Soniya expresses her admiration for the actor's lineage, citing his grandfather, the legendary Amrish Puri, as one of her favorite villains in cinema. She shares her anticipation for working with Vardhan, believing that he may inherit some of his grandfather's iconic traits.

Describing her experience on set, Soniya commends Vardhan's humble nature and cooperative demeanor as an actor. She highlights his ability to create a comfortable environment for fellow actors, allowing for authentic performances to shine through.

Also Read: Hawwt! Here are times actress Soniya Bansal raised the temperature with her hot looks

Directed by Lavesh and featuring a soulful composition by Shabbir Ahmed, 'Ishq Hua' aims to capture the essence of love in its purest form. Soniya portrays a blind character in the music video, immersing herself fully in the emotive narrative alongside Vardhan Puri.

Having previously collaborated with T-Series on Punjabi songs, Soniya expresses her excitement for her debut in the realm of Hindi music albums. She praises the professionalism of the team, particularly acknowledging Shabbir Ahmed's contributions to the project.

As anticipation builds for the release of 'Ishq Hua,' audiences can expect to be enchanted by the visual masterpiece crafted by Soniya Bansal and Vardhan Puri. With their captivating performances and the evocative storytelling of the music video, love takes center stage in this heartfelt production.

Also Read: Hawwt! Here are times actress Soniya Bansal raised the temperature with her hot looks

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala