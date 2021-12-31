News

Interesting! The audience is furious with the makers of Imlie for this reason

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others.

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
31 Dec 2021 05:57 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others. Currently, the storyline revolves around Malini and Aditya's wedding. However, the makers have received backlash on social media.

'EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE' is trending on Twitter as the audience is calling out the makers for whitewashing her character. They have termed Malini a 'rapist' and demanding that she should be exposed in the show. Fans are also calling out the hypocrisy in the show and questioning what would everyone's reaction be if a man would have made moves like Malini.

Have a look.

The leads of the show, Sumbul and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Tags mlie Malini Aditya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See