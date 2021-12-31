Interesting! The audience is furious with the makers of Imlie for this reason

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others.
MUMBAI : Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others. Currently, the storyline revolves around Malini and Aditya's wedding. However, the makers have received backlash on social media.
'EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE' is trending on Twitter as the audience is calling out the makers for whitewashing her character. They have termed Malini a 'rapist' and demanding that she should be exposed in the show. Fans are also calling out the hypocrisy in the show and questioning what would everyone's reaction be if a man would have made moves like Malini.
Have a look.
Hypocrisy has surpassed all limits— HamNaGaye (@Nazraane) December 31, 2021
Fans ne apko support kea abtak makers. Ab fans apko todegi— Madhumeeta Chakraborty (Pinky) (@Madhumeeta20) December 31, 2021
Victim and rapist marriage is low— Gashu_ ki_ Diwani_Anjali.(@AnjaliGash) December 31, 2021
What’s sad is that despite this beautiful and tremendous effort from us all to get this important message across to these makers, it’ll still fall on deaf ears and eyes too blinded by trp digits— Snazzy_Naz (@SnazzyNaz3) December 31, 2021
Malini is a criminal in human trafficking and a rapist. It must be tracked. No matter how you try to wash it with white, you will not succeed. These— (@aw33sh_81) December 31, 2021
The leads of the show, Sumbul and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.
Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.
