Interesting! The audience is furious with the makers of Imlie for this reason

MUMBAI : Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others. Currently, the storyline revolves around Malini and Aditya's wedding. However, the makers have received backlash on social media.

'EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE' is trending on Twitter as the audience is calling out the makers for whitewashing her character. They have termed Malini a 'rapist' and demanding that she should be exposed in the show. Fans are also calling out the hypocrisy in the show and questioning what would everyone's reaction be if a man would have made moves like Malini.

Have a look.

Hypocrisy has surpassed all limits

Hypocrisy has surpassed all limits

Fans ne apko support kea abtak makers. Ab fans apko todegi

Rapist ko hum show main nahi dekhna chahte

Expose the rapist.

She raped a man by intoxicating him

Rapist ko hum show main nahi dekhna chahte

Expose the rapist.

She raped a man by intoxicating him

Victim and rapist marriage is low



Victim and rapist marriage is low

What’s sad is that despite this beautiful and tremendous effort from us all to get this important message across to these makers, it’ll still fall on deaf ears and eyes too blinded by trp digits



EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE — Snazzy_Naz (@SnazzyNaz3) December 31, 2021

Malini is a criminal in human trafficking and a rapist. It must be tracked. No matter how you try to wash it with white, you will not succeed. These

crimes are unforgivable



EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE#imlie — (@aw33sh_81) December 31, 2021

The leads of the show, Sumbul and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

