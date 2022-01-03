Interesting! The audience wants these actresses to feature in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Colors and the makers of Naagin recently dropped the promo of Naagin 6. The naagin has undergone a major change after the pandemic hit. Will Naagin wage a war against the pandemic? Mouni Roy, Mahekk Chahal, and Mahima Makwana have come forth as the possible naagins in the new season. However, fans already have others in mind. Read on.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the names that fans have suggested for Naagin 6. The actress was last seen in Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Her acting chops were appreciated by all.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhann, is also one of the names recommended by fans. Shweta is one of the fittest actresses.

Rubina Dilaik

Fans want to see Rubina Dilaik in Naagin 6

Rubina Dilaik. She is one of the popular faces of the channel.

Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant is entertaining everyone inside the house. The audience wants to see her entertain as a naagin too.

Sonarika Bhadoria

Another name that has come forth to be the lead of Naagin 6 is that of Sonarika Bhadoria.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is another of the recommendations of fans. Sriti is already working with Ekta Kapoor.

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar is best known for her dual role in Ishq Mein Marjawa. The actress has been recommended to play a naagin.

Ridhima Pandit

The actress was last seen in Haiwaan. She already has the know-how of working with green screen.

Niyati Fatnani

Niyati Fatnani is yet another popular name on the list of Naagin 6 contenders suggested by fans. Niyati has worked in a supernatural series already.

Mahekk Chahal

Another name that have come forth in media reports is that of Mahekk Chahal.

Credits: Bollywood Life