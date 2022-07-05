INTERESTING TRIVIA! Kaamnaa actor Abhishek Rawat aka Manav has worked with Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan

We came across a picture on social media where the actor is seen posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The picture's caption read that he worked with Shah Rukh a very long time back.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 15:04
MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is impressing everyone with his acting stint in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. 

The show also stars Manav Gohil and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles. 

Abhishek plays the role of Manav in the show and was earlier paired opposite Chandni in the show. 

With the progress in the storyline, the viewers have seen a lot of evolution in Manav's character.

The viewers are impressed with the way Manav's character is shaping up. 

Apart from Kaamnaa, Abhishek is known for his roles in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Ki Kijo, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya, Service Wali Bahu, among others. 

Abhishek has been a part of the showbiz world since 2007 when he did a cameo in the show Neelanjana. 

The actor has been grabbing great projects ever since then.

Abhishek has also done movies like Good Boy Bad Boy, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Well, today, we have an interesting thing to share about Abhishek that not many people are aware of. 

We came across a picture on social media where the actor is seen posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

The picture's caption read that he worked with Shah Rukh a very long time back. 

The actor went on to praise the Badshah of Bollywood. 

Take a look:

Well, you must be wondering about the project in which Abhishek worked with SRK, isn't it? Let us tell you!

So, Abhishek worked as a floor manager on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is when Shah Rukh Khan hosted one of the seasons. 

The pictures prove that Abhishek had a surreal experience working with Shah Rukh Khan even behind the camera. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Akansha is mad for Vaibhav. She wants to marry him and settle down with him. However,

