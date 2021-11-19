INTERESTING! Udaariyaan promo: Karan V Grover's lady love Poppy Jabbal has a QUIRKY response to Angad's expensive ring for Tejo

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Well, the current track of Udaariyaan will witness Tejo and Angad's fake wedding. Tejo convinces Angad for their phoney marriage to see Fateh's happiness with his family attending his wedding. But Machi and Mahi taunt Jasmine that her wedding will have Tejo shining brighter as she has agreed to get engaged to Angad on the same day.

Talking about the current promo, Angad brings an expensive ring for Tejo to make the Virks and Sandhu's believe that they are getting married for sure, Tejo gets baffled seeing the ring and pulls Angad out, she confronts him saying when the whole marriage is fake then why is he splurging so much on her and her family members. While they have this conversation Jasmine overhears them and she decides to expose their fake marriage in front of everyone.

Angad aka Karan shared the promo on his insta and his lady love had a quirky reaction to the ring fiasco, she commented that the ring could be a returnable one and not bought for gifting it to Tejo.

