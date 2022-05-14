Interesting! Vihaan aka Mohit to finally patch-up with this co-star in GHKKPM

Bhavani slaps Virat for lying to her and she takes away all responsibility of family from Sai. Pakhi sees this as the perfect opportunity to provoke Bhavani and let Sai bear the consequences.
Viaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see Vihaan, aka Mohit and Shivani, aka Tanvi are resolving their disputes and are finally talking to each other after 3 days. The duo seems to be happy to be able to enjoy their rapport again after a gap. Take a look at the video to see their adorable reunion. 

Mean while in the show, Bhavani slaps Virat for lying to her and she takes away all responsibility of family from Sai.

Pakhi sees this as the perfect opportunity to provoke Bhavani and let Sai bear the consequences.

Pakhi gets on with her plan and provokes Bhavani and it works as Bhavani now creates chaos.

Will Bhavani realise that Pakhi is playing her?

Latest Video