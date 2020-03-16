INTERESTING! This is what makes Vidhi Pandya different from her contemporaries

MUMBAI:Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye as Saumya.

The actress is paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria, who is playing the role of Armaan Oberoi in the show.

Vidhi has been in the TV industry for several years now and has starred in many projects.

The pretty diva is popularly known for her character Imli in Colors' show Udaan.

Vidhi gained a lot of popularity in the showbiz world at a very young age and has a long way to go.

While several actresses of Vidhi's age are extremely successful and enjoy a massive fan following on social media, Vidhi is someone who believes in doing everything at her own pace.

The actress is not extremely active on Instagram and posts only selected things on her social media account.

Meanwhile, there are contemporaries of Vidhi who have millions of followers and are very active on social media.

Vidhi is known for her lovey-dovey and girl-next-door image and she makes sure to maintain it.

The actress has never flaunted her bold side.

Vidhi is very simple when it comes to fashion and maintains it in the same way.

Well, if we compare Vidhi with the way she has presented herself so far is quite different from her contemporaries or actresses of her age.

This proves that Vidhi believes in doing everything as per her choice and not following the trend.

Even after being herself, Vidhi has been quite successful in keeping herself as real as possible.

